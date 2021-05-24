Advertisement

Seat belt enforcement campaign begins in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin DOT and law enforcement agencies across the state are ramping up enforcement of the law through the national Click It or Ticket campaign.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A campaign to enforce the state’s seat belt law is underway in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies across the state are ramping up enforcement of the law through the national Click It or Ticket campaign.

According to the DOT, 89% of Wisconsin motorists wear seat belts. However, 43% of fatalities as a result of traffic incidents in Wisconsin last year were people who did not wear seat belts.

Since 2009, law enforcement has been able to stop motorists to cite them for not wearing a seatbelt, as well as unbuckled passengers, without stopping them for any other reason. Over 27,000 convictions were made in Wisconsin in 2020 for motorists failing to wear a seat belt.

For more information on the national Click It or Ticket campaign, you can visit the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration website here.

The campaign runs May 24 through June 6.

