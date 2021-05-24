Advertisement

Report: Aaron Rodgers Skips Packers OTAs

Video shows NFL MVP in Hawaii the day before voluntary workouts began
An Instagram video showing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Hawaii as voluntary Organized Team Activities began Monday in Green Bay.(wbay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is normally among the players attending voluntary organized team activities which started Monday, this year he is not.

Multiple outlets reporting Rodgers was not among the group of players who did not report to Lambeau Field for the start of Phase 3 of the Packers offseason workouts.

Rodgers also did not participate in Phase One or Phase Two. As ESPN’s Rob Demovsky notes, Rodgers has a $500,000 workout bonus in his contract, but his absence on Monday suggests he’s okay gambling that in favor of his future in Green Bay.

The Packers management have stayed stern following reports that Rodgers wants to be traded by saying that they won’t move him and want him to remain with the team, but Rodgers has thus far remained quiet about the situation.

Rodgers is scheduled to be a guest on Kenny Mayne’s final appearance on ESPN Monday night and that may shed some light on where things will go from here in Green Bay.

Sunday night an Instagram video posted by musician Akoni showed Rodgers and his fiancé Shailene Woodley in Hawaii. Packers OTAs are open to the media on Tuesday.

The next big milestone in the Rodgers’ situation is Mandatory Minicamp which is June 8-10.

