NTC announces Liberal Arts Transfer scholarship

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scholarships are now available to the first 30 students who begin their four-year degree at Northcentral Technical College.

“This opportunity will allow students who may not have thought about pursuing their bachelor’s degree because of cost, relocating, or other reasons to have the option to start their four-year degree at NTC,” said Darren Ackley, Vice President of Learning at NTC.

Students can receive their first class free. That is potential savings of $500.

Students can choose from four pre-majors including arts and humanities, economics and pre-business, pre-professional health, and science, math and technology. The scholarships are provided by the NTC Foundation. The Liberal Arts Transfer scholarship is available to the first 30 students who apply, are accepted to the program, and register for classes by May 31.

The Liberal Arts Transfer program is an agreement between NTC and Madison College. Students can choose to either earn their associate degree after two years or transfer to a four-year university to earn a bachelor’s degree. Due to the partnership with Madison College, this program also has a guaranteed transfer path to UW-Madison.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.