Nearly 30 referred for voter fraud in presidential election

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Data from Wisconsin Election Commission shows municipal clerks have referred nearly 30 people to prosecutors for voting illegally in the November presidential election out of 3.3 million votes cast.

The commission released a report Monday that found clerks referred 11 people to prosecutors for voting twice, either by voting in two different cities or voting both in-person and by absentee ballot, or for voting illegally as a felon.

The Associated Press obtained documents from the commission last week that showed 16 people in La Crosse County were referred to prosecutors for registering a UPS store as their address.

The numbers undermine former President Donald Trump’s claims that fraud was rampant during the election.

