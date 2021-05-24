Advertisement

Marshfield police investigate counterfeit $100 bills

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating six counterfeit $100 bills used at the Fleet Farm on West Upham Street between May 16 and May 23.

A police report shows that a store manager placed the bills in question into a store “drop” system to scan them. The six bills were rejected and shown to be counterfeit.

The report indicates that officers will be using video surveillance to determine who used the counterfeit bills and when.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
After seven years and over $200,000 raised, the memorial is now finished.
Dick Trickle Memorial holds dedication, will forever be “99% complete”
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials
Man accuses mayor of racism
Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor

Latest News

Lou Ferrigno talks about his cochlear implant
‘The Incredible Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno shares his story of disabling hearing loss
Disabling Hearing Loss: Lou Ferrigno's Story
Disabling Hearing Loss: Lou Ferrigno's Story
Man killed when pickup hits tree in Waushara County
Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center
City seeks new name for Wisconsin Rapids Recreation Complex