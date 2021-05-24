Marshfield police investigate counterfeit $100 bills

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating six counterfeit $100 bills used at the Fleet Farm on West Upham Street between May 16 and May 23.

A police report shows that a store manager placed the bills in question into a store “drop” system to scan them. The six bills were rejected and shown to be counterfeit.

The report indicates that officers will be using video surveillance to determine who used the counterfeit bills and when.

