La Crosse priest who ignored COVID limits is asked to resign

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. - A priest in Wisconsin who has been ignoring COVID-19 gathering restrictions at his masses and has criticized Democrats for their stance on the virus and vaccines says the leader of the Diocese of La Crosse has asked him to resign.

The Rev. James Altman announced the development during his sermon at St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse on Sunday, which was recorded and posted to YouTube. The La Crosse Tribune reports that audible “no” sounds can be heard during the video when Altman talks about the request from Bishop William Callahan.

Altman came under fire last fall for calling Democrats godless and warning they would go to hell if they don’t repent. Altman says his lawyer is challenging the bishop’s request.

