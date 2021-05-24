Advertisement

Hiker found safe after 17 days in Oregon wilderness

Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.
Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.(Source: Douglas County Search and Rescue, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) – A 69-year-old Oregon hiker who went missing for more than two weeks is now home with his family.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Harry Burleigh was found Sunday in the wilderness near Idleyld Park, an unincorporated community about 20 miles northeast of Roseburg.

Burleigh went camping more than two weeks ago but failed to return home when he was expected. His wife reported him missing May 7.

After combing through the area for weeks, searchers found him.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝟏𝟕 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 After 17 nights in the wilderness, 69 year-old Harry...

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Burleigh complained of minor pains but was in stable condition.

A helicopter was used to airlift him out of the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
After seven years and over $200,000 raised, the memorial is now finished.
Dick Trickle Memorial holds dedication, will forever be “99% complete”
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials
Man accuses mayor of racism
Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor

Latest News

Performances returning to the Grand Theater in August
Performances returning to the Grand Theater in August
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to the Middle East.
Blinken off to Mideast to secure Gaza truce, push for aid
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes
TONIGHT at 10: Wisconsin Rapids boy cleans headstones for community members
TONIGHT at 10: Wisconsin Rapids boy cleans headstones for community members
Effects of the pandemic on our self esteem
Effects of the pandemic on our self esteem