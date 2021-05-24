Advertisement

Hi-Crush Proppants liquidating Whitehall frack sand mine

Hi-Crush
Hi-Crush(Hi-Crush Proppants)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Wis. - A company that was once one of Wisconsin’s biggest producers of frack sand is liquidating one of four state mines. Hi-Crush Proppants in Whitehall opened in 2014 and had a production capacity of 3 million tons of frack sand per year. Demand for Wisconsin’s northern white sand was high because of its uniformity and strength.

The sand is used in hydraulic fracturing for oil and natural gas. But in recent years, oil companies started using cheaper sand found closer to oil wells, saving as much as $60 per ton by ending shipments from Wisconsin.

Heritage Global Partners has started accepting bids for Hi-Crush’s Whitehall sand production facility. It’s essentially a liquidation sale of the operation or individual pieces of equipment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
After seven years and over $200,000 raised, the memorial is now finished.
Dick Trickle Memorial holds dedication, will forever be “99% complete”
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials
Man accuses mayor of racism
Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor

Latest News

Lou Ferrigno talks about his cochlear implant
‘The Incredible Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno shares his story of disabling hearing loss
Disabling Hearing Loss: Lou Ferrigno's Story
Disabling Hearing Loss: Lou Ferrigno's Story
Man killed when pickup hits tree in Waushara County
Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center
City seeks new name for Wisconsin Rapids Recreation Complex
Marshfield police investigate counterfeit $100 bills