Grand Theater announces plans to reopen

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater in Wausau is announcing its upcoming season of shows as it prepares to reopen in August.

“March 13 of 2020 we literally had the set of Waitress loaded in on our stage and ready to go for two sold-out nights and we had to make the decision to close,” said Executive Director Sean Wright.

Details of how the re-opening is going to look are still being hashed out, but the priority is the safety of their patrons.

“Right now our first show isn’t until August and so we’re working with health officials as well as with the touring industry and a lot of that is going to be conversations that we have with them.”

That touring industry has had a big impact on the schedules of theaters like the Grand. Wright is excited to have the shows coming back this year.

“Bringing Broadway here is paramount to us, but Broadway is in demand all across the country, especially coming out of a pandemic and so one of the biggest things that I’m excited about is that we’ve got our biggest series to date: seven shows,” he said.

Wright says the Grand’s season ticket holders have stuck with them throughout their closure.

“Almost 85 -86% of people who have bought tickets have held on to them, that’s above the industry average. You know some of these shows have been re-scheduled two, three, four times and people have just said, ‘Whenever it’s safe, whenever it’s right for us to be back in the space, we’re going to come back,’” Wright said.

In fact, the Grand is seeing even more enthusiasm for its offerings.

“Now instead of looking at a season and going, ‘Wow, 29 shows, that’s a lot of nights out,’ people are going, ‘Twenty-nine shows? That’s all? I’ve been in my house for a year. I’ve missed the arts. I’ve watched everything on every streaming service,’” Wright said.

The Grand is priding itself on the variety of entertainment the season will offer. Wright also said it is evolving and growing as more becomes available.

“One of the things we’re most excited about is the season truly has something for everybody. You know we’ve got big Broadway shows: Waitress, Beautiful, Fiddler on the Roof and more. We’ve got family shows like the Magic of Bill Blagg Live, you know, international shows like Riverdance.”

