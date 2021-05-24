Gov. Evers announces application dates for new small business recovery grants

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The application period for new small business grants aimed at helping businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, including those that opened in 2020 is now open through June 7. The grants will provide as many as 84,000 Wisconsin small businesses with annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million with a flat award of $5,000.

Individuals and businesses are interested in learning more about the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program can visit the main page of the Department of Revenue, revenue.wi.gov.

“These new grants are intended to support those small businesses who were hardest hit by the pandemic and who are now poised to make a strong recovery with just a little extra help,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said.

The grants are part of Gov. Evers’ plan to use the $2.5 billion the state will receive under the ARPA, which includes $600 million in funds designated to supporting small businesses. The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery grants are included in that $600 million.

Applications for up to $420 million in new Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will open at 8 a.m. Monday, May 24 through 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 7.

The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants program is a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Revenue. The effort, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

