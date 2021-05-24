First Alert Weather : Stormy and muggy start to the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Areas of showers and thunderstorms will continue to wind down Monday morning, with another round of showers and some stronger thunderstorms on the way for late Monday afternoon and evening. While the severe weather threat remains low for Monday evening, there may be a few stronger storms that could produce wind gusts over 50 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter across the northwestern part of Wisconsin.

Strongest storms could contain hail up to 1" in diameter (WSAW)

A stronger cold front will pass through Wisconsin Tuesday, bringing another chance for some stronger thunderstorms across central Wisconsin for the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the strongest storms Tuesday, may also contain large hail and wind gusts over 50 mph.

Temperatures will turn sharply cooler for the middle of the work week, with high temperatures sliding back into the 60s by Wednesday as plenty of sunshine returns to central Wisconsin.

Another round of rainfall returns Thursday with temperatures cooling off back into the 50s for many daytime highs. While the showers and clouds will remain across Wisconsin at night, some night time lows will drop into the 30s at times.

Daytime highs will drop to the 50s by Thursday and Friday (WSAW)

The Memorial Day Holiday Weekend forecast looks to remain mainly dry to start, with a few showers returning for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Warmer temperatures

