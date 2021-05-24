Advertisement

‘Dining on the Street’ returns June 9 in Wausau

Dining on the Street will not only return to downtown Wausau this summer, organizers have...
Dining on the Street will not only return to downtown Wausau this summer, organizers have expanded the event to include Saturdays.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dining on the Street will not only return to downtown Wausau this summer, organizers have expanded the event to include Saturdays. Customers can dine at participating restaurants at specially set up outdoor tables each and Wednesday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. starting June 9 through Sept. 15.

It’s a collaboration between the Wausau River District, Compass Properties, the city of Wausau, and downtown restaurants; Back When Cafe, Benvenuto’s City Grill Restaurant, Ciao, Jalapeño’s Mexican Restaurante & Bar, LLC, Lemongrass Asian Fusion, Mint Cafe, Polito’s Pizza Wausau & Rothschild and Townies Grill.

This event will be hosted in conjunction with Concerts on the Square and feature local musicians on Wednesday and Saturday evenings when concerts on the square concerts are not occurring.

Reservations are recommended, as tables fill up quickly.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
After seven years and over $200,000 raised, the memorial is now finished.
Dick Trickle Memorial holds dedication, will forever be “99% complete”
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials
Man accuses mayor of racism
Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor

Latest News

Performances returning to the Grand Theater in August
Performances returning to the Grand Theater in August
TONIGHT at 10: Wisconsin Rapids boy cleans headstones for community members
TONIGHT at 10: Wisconsin Rapids boy cleans headstones for community members
Effects of the pandemic on our self esteem
Effects of the pandemic on our self esteem
Grand Theater in Wausau set to reopen for shows starting in August
Grand Theater in Wausau set to reopen to shows starting in August