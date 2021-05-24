‘Dining on the Street’ returns June 9 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dining on the Street will not only return to downtown Wausau this summer, organizers have expanded the event to include Saturdays. Customers can dine at participating restaurants at specially set up outdoor tables each and Wednesday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. starting June 9 through Sept. 15.

It’s a collaboration between the Wausau River District, Compass Properties, the city of Wausau, and downtown restaurants; Back When Cafe, Benvenuto’s City Grill Restaurant, Ciao, Jalapeño’s Mexican Restaurante & Bar, LLC, Lemongrass Asian Fusion, Mint Cafe, Polito’s Pizza Wausau & Rothschild and Townies Grill.

This event will be hosted in conjunction with Concerts on the Square and feature local musicians on Wednesday and Saturday evenings when concerts on the square concerts are not occurring.

Reservations are recommended, as tables fill up quickly.

