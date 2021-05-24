Advertisement

Deep Bench: Has the pandemic changed our self-esteem for better or worse?

By Heather Foster
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saying the pandemic has changed us, is an understatement.

One of the many ways our lives have been impacted is with the way we dress and possibly the amount of makeup we wear. Pajama pants have made a serious comeback!

Clinical psychologist, Dr. Brian Weiland discusses the short and long-term impacts the pandemic may have on our self-esteem.

