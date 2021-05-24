City seeks new name for Wisconsin Rapids Recreation Complex

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - – Next month, the city of Wisconsin Rapids will begin collecting suggestions from the public to rename the Wisconsin Rapids Recreation Complex.

The complex is the entire park located at 681 Chestnut St., including the Aquatics Center, skate park, playground equipment, splash pad, outdoor shelter, tennis court, and pickleball courts.

From June 1-30, the public can submit naming suggestions to the Park & Recreation Office at City Hall and at the WRRC Aquatics Center. Those submitting a suggestion are asked to share their name and contact information, so that they may be recognized if their suggestion is selected.

In August, the community will be asked to vote on the park’s name from a shortlist of options, including community suggestions, staff suggestions and a Mayor’s Youth Council suggestion. In September, the city will unveil the new name for the park.

