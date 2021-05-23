Advertisement

Worzalla taking steps towards modernization

Worzalla book publishing in Stevens Point is in its third phase of modernizing their...
Worzalla book publishing in Stevens Point is in its third phase of modernizing their manufacturing facility.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Worzalla book publishing in Stevens Point is in its third phase of modernizing their manufacturing facility.

Phase three of their project will add 40 jobs to their company.

This next phase is adding more web presses to print thicker, long run books, which is a market Worzalla wasn’t strong in previously.

Last week, the manufacturer finished the concrete floor for the new web press, which will be installed in about one month.

Worzalla’s modernization plan has been seven years in the making.

“The market for domestic book manufacturing has become red hot. We needed to just update, like all manufacturers, newer equipment, faster equipment comes out, so we set up a strategy that we were going to bud it off in steps,” Worzalla President and CEO Jim Fetherston said.

The cost of phase three is over $12 million and is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses mayor of racism
Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor
Kevin McGary
Tensions remain high following Marathon County Board meeting
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials
SPASH junior throws private prom for classmates

Latest News

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk has said that...
Wisconsin DHS: vaccination rates have slowed dramatically
7 Things You Need To Know (5-23-2021)
7 Things You Need To Know (5-23-2021)
Lots of clouds with showers and perhaps a storm as temps drop.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers and storms to start the week
Mostly cloudy and turning cooler with scattered showers, chance of a storm.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
COVID Cases, Vaccinations Drop
COVID Cases, Vaccinations Drop