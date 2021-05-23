Worzalla taking steps towards modernization

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Worzalla book publishing in Stevens Point is in its third phase of modernizing their manufacturing facility.

Phase three of their project will add 40 jobs to their company.

This next phase is adding more web presses to print thicker, long run books, which is a market Worzalla wasn’t strong in previously.

Last week, the manufacturer finished the concrete floor for the new web press, which will be installed in about one month.

Worzalla’s modernization plan has been seven years in the making.

“The market for domestic book manufacturing has become red hot. We needed to just update, like all manufacturers, newer equipment, faster equipment comes out, so we set up a strategy that we were going to bud it off in steps,” Worzalla President and CEO Jim Fetherston said.

The cost of phase three is over $12 million and is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

