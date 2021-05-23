Wisconsin DHS: vaccination rates have slowed dramatically

(AP) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk has said that 70% of Wisconsin’s population would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

The state could reach that benchmark by July. However, vaccination rates have slowed dramatically and are now growing at only about 1% each week.

Willems Van Dijk said it’s still possible Wisconsin reaches the 70% mark by July if vaccination rates increase.

However at the current pace, the state won’t get there until September or October, according to Willems Van Dijk.

