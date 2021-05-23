Advertisement

Telehealth makes cancer patient’s trial screening more efficient

Telehealth streamlines cancer patient's screening for trial
Telehealth streamlines cancer patient's screening for trial(wsaw)
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rodney Pevytoe found out he had appendiceal cancer four years ago during a routine doctor visit.  After three years of chemotherapy treatments, his cancer was still not responding and he began to seek out trial therapies.  His doctor found one being done by the University of Wisconsin Madison and sent some of his tissue samples in for testing.

“The next time I came in for chemo treatment she came running into the room and said, ‘You aren’t going to believe this, but your tissue matches what they’re looking for down in Madison.’”

Usually to start a trial, the patient has to have numerous consultations and tests to verify that the treatment is a good match for the patient.  For Pevytoe, this was going to mean extensive travel and time commitments.

“In the past, people had to travel for three hours, see me in person, just to find out there’s not a good research option available for them,” said UW Carbone Cancer Center Medical Oncologist Nataliya Uboha.

When COVID-19 hit, doctors quickly pivoted to telehealth calls, including for Pevytoe’s initial consultations.

“It’s offered patients the ability to, especially with clinical trials to really seek out options and find out if it might be right for them before they make the trip to Madison to be seen,” said Carbone Cancer Center Clinical Trials Nurse Navigator Sarah Kotila.

For Pevytoe, this was a more efficient and affordable option.

“We weren’t imposing on people to set up a meeting and come there, for us to spend the night, travel all that distance, those things.  All the initial groundwork could be done over the internet,” Pevytoe said.

Dr. Uboha says the patients get at least the same level of care as they did before.

“I do not think the care is compromised.  I also have to tell you that these virtual visits do not replace in-person visits.  They are complimentary to in-person visits,” she said.

In Pevytoe’s case, he felt communication was more frequent because so many more methods were being used.

“There was always somebody there to assist me, especially during those initial stages.  You know I can even remember getting emails just saying, ‘How are you today?’” he said.

Medical staff are realizing that some of this outside-the-box thinking may be here to stay.

“In some ways, even though it’s been a difficult year in healthcare, I think it’s given us a lot of new options that I think will remain even after the pandemic is over,” Kotila said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses mayor of racism
Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Kevin McGary
Tensions remain high following Marathon County Board meeting
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials
App aims to help prevent and report ticks in your area
How to avoid tick bites this summer in Wisconsin

Latest News

The percent of eligible residents that have received one does or are fully vaccinated...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and again on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers and storms to start the week
After seven years and over $200,000 raised, the memorial is now finished.
Dick Trickle Memorial holds dedication, will forever be “99% complete”
Coronavirus generic
State reports fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases, no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday