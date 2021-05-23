Telehealth makes cancer patient’s trial screening more efficient

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rodney Pevytoe found out he had appendiceal cancer four years ago during a routine doctor visit. After three years of chemotherapy treatments, his cancer was still not responding and he began to seek out trial therapies. His doctor found one being done by the University of Wisconsin Madison and sent some of his tissue samples in for testing.

“The next time I came in for chemo treatment she came running into the room and said, ‘You aren’t going to believe this, but your tissue matches what they’re looking for down in Madison.’”

Usually to start a trial, the patient has to have numerous consultations and tests to verify that the treatment is a good match for the patient. For Pevytoe, this was going to mean extensive travel and time commitments.

“In the past, people had to travel for three hours, see me in person, just to find out there’s not a good research option available for them,” said UW Carbone Cancer Center Medical Oncologist Nataliya Uboha.

When COVID-19 hit, doctors quickly pivoted to telehealth calls, including for Pevytoe’s initial consultations.

“It’s offered patients the ability to, especially with clinical trials to really seek out options and find out if it might be right for them before they make the trip to Madison to be seen,” said Carbone Cancer Center Clinical Trials Nurse Navigator Sarah Kotila.

For Pevytoe, this was a more efficient and affordable option.

“We weren’t imposing on people to set up a meeting and come there, for us to spend the night, travel all that distance, those things. All the initial groundwork could be done over the internet,” Pevytoe said.

Dr. Uboha says the patients get at least the same level of care as they did before.

“I do not think the care is compromised. I also have to tell you that these virtual visits do not replace in-person visits. They are complimentary to in-person visits,” she said.

In Pevytoe’s case, he felt communication was more frequent because so many more methods were being used.

“There was always somebody there to assist me, especially during those initial stages. You know I can even remember getting emails just saying, ‘How are you today?’” he said.

Medical staff are realizing that some of this outside-the-box thinking may be here to stay.

“In some ways, even though it’s been a difficult year in healthcare, I think it’s given us a lot of new options that I think will remain even after the pandemic is over,” Kotila said.

