MPD respond to reports of shots fired on city’s east side

Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after a reports of shots fired on Saturday night.

According to an incident report, around 11:30 p.m. several witnesses reported the cars traveling eastbound on E. Washington Ave, near the Independence Lane intersection, were shooting.

Police say witnesses told them anywhere between five to eight shots were fired. Officers did not find any damage and no injuries were reported.

