First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers and storms to start the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a pleasant summer-like start to the weekend, today will be a bit different. Clouds are going to be more common, and there will be scattered showers and storms around. In addition, as a cold front drops south throughout the day, temperatures will tumble from the 60s to low 70s during the morning, back into the mid 50s north, while upper 50s to around 60 central and south.

Scattered showers and storms are possible through the afternoon. (WSAW)

Turning cooler for this afternoon. (WSAW)

Dew points will be in the 60s for most of this week. (WSAW)

Evening showers will wind down in Central Wisconsin, otherwise lots of clouds tonight. The cold front will stall out to our south, then return north as a warm front toward daybreak on Monday. That could spark a few showers or a storm south of Highway 29 by morning. Lows in the low to mid 50s north, mid to upper 50s farther south. Monday features considerable cloudiness with the best risk of showers and storms during the afternoon into the evening. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, downpours, and perhaps some hail. Highs in the mid 70s.

Afternoon showers and storms on Monday. (WSAW)

Times of showers and storms Monday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

Strong storms with gusty winds, hail, and downpours are anticipated. (WSAW)

A cold front is forecast to move our way on Tuesday. Once again, sunshine will be limited with the risk of showers or storms possible throughout the day. Some storms may be strong to possibly severe with the main threats being downpours, gusty winds, and hail. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunshine is back on Wednesday and it will be less humid. The nicest day of the work week with highs in the low 70s. Clouds with showers and perhaps a storm on Thursday, cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Friday clouds with some breaks of sun. High in the low 60s. Better weather is anticipated for the start of the holiday weekend. A fair amount of sunshine Saturday and next Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Warm to start the week, then turning cooler for Thursday and Friday. (WSAW)

