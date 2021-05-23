Advertisement

Dick Trickle Memorial holds dedication, will forever be “99% complete”

After seven years and over $200,000 raised, the memorial is now finished.
After seven years and over $200,000 raised, the memorial is now finished.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - The memorial for legendary NASCAR driver and Rudolph native Dick Trickle is complete, or as close to complete as it’s going to get.

The town of Rudolph hosted a dedication to celebrate the completion of much of the memorial. However, for Trickle, who raced in NASCAR and many other leagues for over 30 years, it will always remain 99% complete.

“I’m happy with it and I know [Trickle] would be happy with it,” said a long-time friend of Trickle’s, Tom Reffner, said.

After seven years of work and over $200,000 raised, the foundation and all of the structures are complete. But the Dick Trickle Memorial “Crew” says they will never call it finished.

“We’ll be taking donations and putting up inscriptions and pictures for as long as people want to donate, Reffner said.

For the racer who drove car number 99 for so long, the community of Rudolph wanted to honor the racer who’s legendary in their eyes.

“I don’t know what more we could’ve done to make it better but, I’m sure we’ll find out we can make it better some way,” Reffner said.

While the centerpiece is a life-sized statue of Trickle on victory lane, the surrounding plaques are what make the memorial special to the group.

“That’s the kind of man he was. That’s exactly the kind of man he was. And that’s the way everybody remembers him,” said another long-time friend Marv Marzofka.

The walls are filled with kind words about the racer, pictures and memories supporters have of Trickle.

“That makes some people come here and go away in tears, just because of what some people wrote on the wall,” Reffner says.

They say the words are representative of who Trickle was.

“Wherever he went, people liked him because he was a fan that would talk to the fans after the race,” Gary Erickson said.

“That’s the kind of man he was. That’s exactly the kind of man he was. And that’s the way everybody remembers him.

The memorial crew is ready to call this project done for now, or as complete as it ever will be. But for the small-town Wisconsin racing legend, it will always be 99% complete for number 99.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses mayor of racism
Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Kevin McGary
Tensions remain high following Marathon County Board meeting
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials
App aims to help prevent and report ticks in your area
How to avoid tick bites this summer in Wisconsin

Latest News

The percent of eligible residents that have received one does or are fully vaccinated...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and again on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers and storms to start the week
Telehealth streamlines cancer patient's screening for trial
Telehealth makes cancer patient’s trial screening more efficient
Coronavirus generic
State reports fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases, no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday