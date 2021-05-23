Advertisement

Ana becomes a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t...
Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. It formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday, forecasters said.(Source: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ana was moving away from Bermuda early Sunday after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

Ana was located about 425 miles (690 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (65 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 11 a.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 14 mph (22 kph).

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday, forecasters said. The hurricane center said it would weaken over the next 24 hours before dissipating on Monday.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not to the level of last year’s record-breaking season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses mayor of racism
Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor
Kevin McGary
Tensions remain high following Marathon County Board meeting
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials
SPASH junior throws private prom for classmates

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 14
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating multiple shootings that...
13 wounded, 14-year-old girl killed in gunfight at unauthorized SC concert
A fatal shooting occurred at a New Jersey house party late Saturday night.
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party
A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.
Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar