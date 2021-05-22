Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials

NEW YORK (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and SPASH student Roisin Willis qualified for the Olympic Trials by running a 2:00.78 in the 800 at the Trials of Miles NYC Qualifier.

That time is the fourth-fastest high school time in the 800′s history behind Mary Cain (1:59.51), Kim Gallagher (2:00.07) and Sammy Watson (2:00.65).

Willis has been trying to break under the Olympic Trials qualifying time of 2:02.50. It all came together on Friday.

Her time of 2:00.78 is .6 seconds better than the previous age 16 record, which was set in 2019.

Willis’ race is at about the hour mark of the video.

