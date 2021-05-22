Advertisement

Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials

Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and SPASH student Roisin Willis qualified for the Olympic Trials by running a 2:00.78 in the 800 at the Trials of Miles NYC Qualifier.

That time is the fourth-fastest high school time in the 800′s history behind Mary Cain (1:59.51), Kim Gallagher (2:00.07) and Sammy Watson (2:00.65).

Willis has been trying to break under the Olympic Trials qualifying time of 2:02.50. It all came together on Friday.

Her time of 2:00.78 is .6 seconds better than the previous age 16 record, which was set in 2019.

Willis’ race is at about the hour mark of the video.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin McGary
Tensions remain high following Marathon County Board meeting
Man accuses mayor of racism
Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor
Mark Meurette
Former Wausau apartment manager gets 2 years prison, must repay $180K
Officers responding to reports of gunfire find 2 dead
Drivers on 5th Street in Wausau noticed visible progress on the demolition of the Wausau Center...
Director calls mall’s razing ‘new chapter’ for downtown Wausau

Latest News

antigo
Antigo vs Seymour Baseball
uww uwsp
UW-Stevens Point vs UW-Whitewater Baseball
Prep Highlights 5/22
UWSP Baseball falls to UW-Whitewater in WIAC Championship
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Robertson celebrates hitting a solo home run during the seventh...
Robertson’s 1st homer in 2 years leads Brewers over Reds 4-3