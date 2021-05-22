Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The leader of an organization that spoke to the Marathon County Board of Supervisors Thursday made an outrageous accusation against Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg.

“She says “community for all,” but she’s all in for fully exterminating people. Blacks,” said Every Black Life Matters President Kevin McGary. Despite the name, the group has very different views from the Black Lives Matter movement.

County Board Supervisor Jeff Johnson believes Every Black Life Matters was invited as an opposite voice to the systemic racism training the board received last year.

“They have a very conservative bent. If you check out their website, it tells you what their values are. And during their presentation, they hit every one of them. That’s really what I have an objection to is we’re a non-partisan board,” said Johnson.

The group is vocally against abortion rights. That’s what led to the accusation against Mayor Rosenberg.

“First thing Miss Mayor of Wausau, publicly denounce and renounce Planned Parenthood and what they’re doing to the black community,” McGary said.

The county’s one black supervisor jumped to the mayor’s defense.

“I think saying our mayor is killing babies is just reckless. And I think as a board, we can’t put everybody up on a platform,” said County Supervisor William Harris.

Johnson said he tried to get Board Chairperson Kurt Gibbs to cancel the group’s appearance.

He said Gibbs would not do it.

“After I was back and I reviewed the agenda, I pulled them up on Google and learned who they were, I had concerns, so I met with chairman Kurt Gibbs, and requested that he pull them from the agenda based on what I found out.”

Gibbs’s office released an apology today for not interrupting the presentation.

