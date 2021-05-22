Middleton hits game-winning shot in overtime as Bucks win Game 1

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Khris Middleton hit a game-winning jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime to give the Bucks a series opening win in their first round matchup with the Miami Heat, 109-107.

Marquette alum Jimmy Butler sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beater at the end of the fourth quarter.

Middleton led the Bucks with 27 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday had 20 and 11 rebounds.

The rematch between the two teams from the second round of last year’s postseason was tight throughout. Milwaukee led by three at halftime and two at the end of the third quarter before both teams consistently swapped the lead back and forth throughout the final frame before eventually going to OT.

Game 2 will come Monday night in Milwaukee at 6:30 C.T.

