First Alert Weather: Unsettled at times for the next few days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a summer-like day on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rose into the 80s. Changes are on the way starting later tonight as a backdoor cold front drops south into the region. Mostly cloudy with a risk of showers and maybe a storm toward morning, especially north of Highway 29. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Increasing clouds with showers and a chance of a storm toward morning. (WSAW)

A cold front will spark showers and storms in parts of the area Sunday. (WSAW)

Showers with a few storms could affect parts of Central Wisconsin Sunday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

Keep the umbrella handy on Sunday. Lots of clouds and turning cooler as the day goes on from north to south in the region with the cold front shifting down toward the I-90/94 corridor during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible, with the best chances of storms in Central Wisconsin during the afternoon. Morning highs in the north in the mid 60s, dropping into the 50s in the afternoon. In Central Wisconsin, highs around midday or early afternoon around 70, dropping back into the 60s for the rest of the afternoon.

A warm front will be lifting northeast on Monday. (WSAW)

More showers and storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening. (WSAW)

Additional showers and storms are expected Monday night. (WSAW)

The cold front will stall to our south Sunday night and shift back to the north on Monday as a warm front. A chance of morning showers or a storm, then partly sunny. Another chance of showers or storms later in the afternoon and at night. Highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday a cold front will be moving east toward the Badger State. Showers and storms are expected with a risk some storms could be strong to severe. A First Alert Weather Day may be issued for Tuesday if the potential for severe storms during the afternoon hours continues. For now, we are monitoring the evolution of the movement of the cold front for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 70s.

Partly cloudy and less humid on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Cooler for the end of the week. Increasing clouds Thursday with showers or storms possible later in the day and at night. High in the mid 60s. Clouds on Friday with showers possible. High near 60. As we start the holiday weekend on Saturday some sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

