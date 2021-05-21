Tensions remain high following Marathon County Board meeting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Discussions over racial equality remain at the forefront for several stakeholders in Marathon County after a presentation at Thursday night’s county board meeting.

Kevin McGary, president of Every Black Life Matters, gave a presentation Thursday which center on Planned Parenthood founder, Margaret Sanger. He said Planned Parenthood and Sanger placed clinics in primarily Black neighborhoods. McGary said he is working to protect Black life from conception to death. According to their website, “Every BLM is the pro-American, pro-capitalism alternative to BLM.”

Last summer, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York removed Sanger’s name from its Manhattan clinic due to what they said were harmful connections to the eugenics movement.

About 30 minutes into the presentation McGary said, “Why can’t the mayor do it? She’s all in. She fully…. they support her. She supports them. Why can’t….what yet? Yeah, she says, you know, ‘Community for all,’ But she’s all in with fully exterminating people. Blacks.”

Following the presentation, Marathon County Board Supervisor William Harris said, “The people that that were brought here tonight, don’t have any degrees in history, philosophy, psychology, social work, social or civil work. They have not done... they’ve not presented anything in terms of the background. And then the one thing that he said was, ‘This is not how you build a community, this is how you destroy it.’ [Editor’s note: Harris’ following sentence was inaudible due to a disruption]. This is not what our community is about. Our mayor went out there talking about love, and a sense of unity and community. That is what we’re talking about.”

Tuesday, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg signed a proclamation declaring Wausau a ‘Community for All’ after the same proclamation was rejected at the county board meeting.

Every Black Life Matters will host a presentation Saturday at Wausau East High School.

Wausau Superintendent Keith Hilts said groups can request to use public schools for presentations through an online form. He said as long as the building isn’t already in use, and the rental fee is paid the application is approved. He said they’ve received about a dozen concerns about the content of the message from Every Black Life Matters. Hilts said the Wausau Police Department is aware of the event and the school board was also notified.

