Advertisement

System outage causes long airport lines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re booked on an American Airlines flight, you may want to head to the airport earlier than usual.

Passengers are reporting delays, canceled flights and problems checking in.

American confirmed the problems and blamed an outage with the Sabre reservation system.

Many airlines use Sabre, but so far, the complaints appear to be coming from American customers though Jet Blue was also reportedly affected.

Sabre said the issue with its system has been resolved.

It’s not known what led to the outage, or if American has resumed normal operations.

Adding to the delays, in Pittsburgh, the international airport also experienced a power outage, causing delays at security checkpoints, media there reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest
A woman from Hatley was billed for her COVID-19 vaccination, which vaccine providers are not...
Marathon County woman shares story to warn others not to pay bills for COVID-19 shots
Officers responding to reports of gunfire find 2 dead
Mark Meurette
Former Wausau apartment manager gets 2 years prison, must repay $180K
Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy

Latest News

Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training
Demolition Underway on Wausau Center Mall 5/21/2021
Demolition Underway on Wausau Center Mall 5/21/2021
Middle School Students Get Vaccine 5/21/2021
Middle School Students Get Vaccine 5/21/2021
Dealing with Skin Insecurities 5/21/2021
Dealing with Skin Insecurities 5/21/2021
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry,...
Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors