Suspect in Wausau shooting appears in court

By WSAW Staff and Tony Langfellow
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The man police said shot and critically injured another man as he sat in his car has been formally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Michael Turner, 45, has remained in custody since the day of the shooting -- May 15.

Investigators said the victim, also 45, was parked in his car on the 1000 block of South 5th Avenue that Saturday morning when Turner drove up to the vehicle and shot him. Police said the victim drove from the scene to a business at the intersection of South 3rd Avenue and West Thomas Street for help.

Prosecutors also charged Turner with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Turner knew the victim. Turner was arrested later that day in Marquette County.

He remains in custody on $1 million cash bond.

Wausau PD responded to a report of a shooting on Wausau’s west side this morning a little before 9am. We are...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Saturday, May 15, 2021

