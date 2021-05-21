SPASH junior throws private prom for classmates

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One Stevens Point junior and her mother will hold a private prom Saturday at the Amherst fairgrounds for her classmates.

After SPASH announced there will be no prom for the second year in a row, Alyssa Olson, a junior at the school, took matters into her own hands. Her initial idea was to throw a small socially distanced dance with her friends. Thanks to donations, community support, and a hardworking mom, Olson was able to organize a private prom for the juniors.

“Prom is just always something you look forward to, and just being able to put this on myself has just made me more proud of all the work we’ve done and put into it to pull this together,” Olson said.

To cover costs Olson has been selling tickets for $10 to students. To help lighten the load, many businesses have stepped up to offer decoration donations, funding, and discounted services.

Olson said a group of parents has also offered to foot the bill of whatever is left come Saturday.

Multiple teachers have applauded Olson for her efforts and have even told her to put the accomplishment on her resume. Olson said while the last few months have been hectic it will all be worth it once she can break it loose on the dance floor.

“Seeing everyone socialize again in more of a more normal setting than we have been in in the last couple of months. I think that is going to be the biggest reward for me,” Olson said.

Right now, 60 juniors have bought tickets for the special prom-themed “in the garden”, a fitting theme as it partially takes place outside so that people can spread out, follow CDC guidelines and wear masks if not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.