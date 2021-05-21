Advertisement

Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small number of Americans are getting sick from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,949 breakthrough cases, involving hospitalization or death, among the vaccinated population.

Of that number, 18% were fatal and 79% occurred in people 65 or older.

All the cases involved patients, who were at least two weeks past their final dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Still, the CDC says, breakthrough cases are rare.

In the United States, 125 million people have been fully vaccinated. That means breakthrough cases occur in fewer than one in 64,000 vaccinated people.

However, the CDC acknowledges that the number of breakthrough illnesses is likely under-reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest
A woman from Hatley was billed for her COVID-19 vaccination, which vaccine providers are not...
Marathon County woman shares story to warn others not to pay bills for COVID-19 shots
Officers responding to reports of gunfire find 2 dead
Mark Meurette
Former Wausau apartment manager gets 2 years prison, must repay $180K
Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy

Latest News

Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training
Demolition Underway on Wausau Center Mall 5/21/2021
Demolition Underway on Wausau Center Mall 5/21/2021
Middle School Students Get Vaccine 5/21/2021
Middle School Students Get Vaccine 5/21/2021
Dealing with Skin Insecurities 5/21/2021
Dealing with Skin Insecurities 5/21/2021
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry,...
Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors