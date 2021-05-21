Sentry Mask Competition winner plants tree at Schmeeckle Reserve

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Schmeeckle reserve has another tree in it Thursday night, but this one has a special meaning.

The sugar maple was planted by Pacelli High School Senior Lillian Lepak, whose design was one of the masks worn at the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf event in Hawaii.

This tree will honor the winner who was based in Hawaii. The Maui based winner will plant a tree in Lillian’s honor there.

Lillian Lepak is taking this opportunity in stride.

“I also met a graphic designer. I met several other artists and they all helped, like inspire me to so something like this is my future and I’m looking forward to graduating this year and moving on with a major in graphic design.” she said.

