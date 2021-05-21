Advertisement

Sentry Mask Competition winner plants tree at Schmeeckle Reserve

Sentry Tree Planting
Sentry Tree Planting(Sentry)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Schmeeckle reserve has another tree in it Thursday night, but this one has a special meaning.

The sugar maple was planted by Pacelli High School Senior Lillian Lepak, whose design was one of the masks worn at the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf event in Hawaii.

This tree will honor the winner who was based in Hawaii. The Maui based winner will plant a tree in Lillian’s honor there.

Lillian Lepak is taking this opportunity in stride.

“I also met a graphic designer. I met several other artists and they all helped, like inspire me to so something like this is my future and I’m looking forward to graduating this year and moving on with a major in graphic design.” she said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
New data is painting a picture of the COVID-19 patients Aspirus is seeing system-wide. Photo...
New data shows Aspirus treating mostly unvaccinated, younger COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Bridge inspections, maintenance scheduled next week in Marathon, Lincoln counties
D.C. Everest hires Koleman Schilling as its head girls basketball coach
D.C. Everest hires Koleman Schilling as its head girls basketball coach
Mask Contest Winner Plants Tree 5/20/2021
Mask Contest Winner Plants Tree 5/20/2021
Live Performances Back at WRCT 5/20/2021
Live Performances Back at WRCT 5/20/2021
The show must go on, the Wisconsin Rapids Community Theater (WRCT) is having their first live...
Live performances back at Wisconsin Rapids Community Theatre