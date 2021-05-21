Rhinelander's Quinn Lamers signs to play football at the University of Montana.

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Quinn Lamers is taking his talents to the Division I FCS level to play quarterback at the University of Montana.

It’s a university that the Rhinelander signal-caller has had on his radar for a long time.

“My cousin grew up in Montana, Mark Mariani is his name,” said Lamers. “He walked on to play there, ended up playing in the NFL, made a Pro Bowl. Watching him play as a kid, it was just kind of my idol, looking up to him, being able to live out his dream and play, and something that I wish to emulate. So when the opportunity came to get in contact with the school that he played at, it was an opportunity I jumped at, and really excited to grab on to.”

Lamers will redshirt his freshman season. Something that he’s looking forward to doing.

“I think that’s going to be the great part for me redshirting that first year,” said Lamers. “I mean obviously, physically I’ll be able to change my body and whatever else at college and kind of gain that strength that I’ll need for college at the next level. But especially mentally, being able to surround myself with those players every single day, show up to practice, and really be able to learn and take in everything without being forced on the field right away is something that I think I’m going to be able to grasp really well.”

Lamers has led the Hodags to 14 wins in his two seasons as starting quarterback.

