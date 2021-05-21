Advertisement

Brewers trade former UWSP standout J.P. Feyereisen to Tampa Bay for Willy Adames

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen throws during the seventh inning of the team's...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen throws during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: May. 21, 2021
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded former UWSP standout J.P. Feyereisen and reliever Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays for shortstop Willy Adames.

Feyereisen was having a breakout year for the Brewers. The 28-year-old made 21 appearances with 20 strikeouts. The River Falls native had a 3.26 ERA this season.

Adames is hitting .197 with 15 RBI and five home runs this season. The shortstop is slashing .254 with 124 RBI and 43 home runs over his career.

The Brewers also acquire right-handed pitcher Trevor Richards in the trade.

