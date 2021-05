WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday’s prep highlights include Athens softball upsetting #7 Phillips, Martha Miller racking up 17 strikeouts in Medford softball’s win over Wausau East, Marshfield baseball scoring early and often to takedown Wausau East and D.C. Everest soccer continuing its dominance in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

