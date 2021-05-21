Pediatrician shares what parents need to know about vaccinations for their children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States has achieved a significant milestone in administering more than 277 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date and the number keeps growing daily. Now that the vaccine has recently been authorized by the FDA for children 12 to 15 years old, many parents and caregivers may have questions about when, why and how to immunize their child.

Dr. Maya Eady McCarthy joined Sunrise 7 on Friday morning to share information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, potential risks and benefits, efficacy and current safety information.

“I think it’s important for kids over 12 to receive this vaccine, because we’re learning more and more about this virus as the days go by, and what we’re learning is that, we really do think some children are actually infecting adults,” she explained. “So the best way for us to get a good handle on this pandemic and start to see the pandemic go away, is for us to start vaccinating our children.”

Many parents have concerns about the safety of the vaccine for their children, but Dr. McCarthy said it’s very safe.

“What I really want to emphasize is that the research that went behind producing this vaccine has been in the works for years. So the way the vaccine is administered, the way it works in the body, is not a new science,” she said “So it is just now coming into play, because recently with this pandemic, so even though it feels like the vaccine was produced very quickly, I want people to understand that our scientists and researchers have been studying the way that this vaccine is administered for years.”

For kids’ regular vaccine schedule, Dr. McCarthy said it’s important to follow that with your child’s pediatrician or family doctor. However, she said right now their offices don’t have the coronavirus vaccine, so the best way to schedule one is by visiting https://www.vaccines.gov/. Put in your zip code and you’ll be directed to places that offer vaccines where you live.

Dr. McCarthy said if people do have any questions, she encouraged them to talk to their health care provider.

Children under 18 years old accounted for 17% of reported new COVID-19 cases in April.

Children and young people who are fully vaccinated can safely resume socializing with other vaccinated people. Vaccines also make it possible to travel without being tested for COVID or quarantining after travel.

FDA-authorized vaccines can keep you and your children safe from COVID-19 and help keep from spreading the disease to family and friends. The disease caused by the COVID-19 virus can be dangerous and can have serious, life-threatening effects on your health, no matter your age. There is no way to know how it will affect you – but the vaccine can protect you without giving you the disease or exposing you to serious health risks.

