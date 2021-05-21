Advertisement

Packers drop mask requirement for those vaccinated against COVID-19

WATCH: Lambeau Field to host community vaccine site
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers no longer require masks for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The team says those who’ve received their shots do not have to wear face coverings at Lambeau Field and Titletown.

This is based on CDC guidance that people who are fully vaccinated are at low risk of contracting COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill.

Guests who are not vaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks.

“To continue fostering a welcome environment for all fans and community members, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, Packers, Titletown and Delaware North staff members will continue wearing masks for the foreseeable future when interacting with members of the public or working in spaces that are open to the public,” reads a statement from the team.

The Packers encourage everyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Lambeau Field clinic is located in the Terrace Suites on the fifth floor. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic is open on these dates and times:

MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

TUESDAY AND THURSDAY: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

SATURDAY: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jenni Doepke, a Packers fan from Milwaukee said, “I’m fully vaccinated so I mean, I think it’s great. I think we really need to start as a society getting back to normal everyday life.”

A week ago, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers also made changes to their COVID-19 policy, moving capacity up to 40 percent, and starting June 1st, a greater push towards full capacity.

“That means almost all of the sections will be open for everyone. We will still have some socially distant seating in a few sections for fans that aren’t quite comfortable yet, but masks are optional for staff and for fans that are coming into the games,” said Chris Mehring, Director of Media Relations for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

