Advertisement

Mom accused of faking daughter’s terminal illness in Ohio

By WEWS staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WEWS) - Police are investigating claims an Ohio mother faked her daughter’s terminal illness to raise money.

Stark County’s Children Services division says it launched an investigation into 31-year-old Lindsey Abbuhl.

They received concerns Abbuhl told her daughter the 11-year-old was terminally ill despite no medical evidence to back it up, according to a neglect and abuse complaint filed with juvenile court.

The girl, who is not being named, was examined by a medical professional who found there is no evidence to support mother’s claims.

Children Services also says the girl had been in counseling for the past three years to “learn how to process her own death.”

The mother reportedly told the counselor, who was going on maternity leave, the girl may not be alive when the counselor returns.

In a court filing last week, the girl’s father said his ex-wife set up GoFundMe accounts and fundraisers collecting donations for his daughter’s medical care.

He says Abbuhl also told people she herself has a brain tumor and even went so far as to interview families to adopt the girl after her mother’s death.

According to Stark County Children Services, when confronted with claims that Abbuhl fabricated her daughter’s medical condition, the mother said, “We did not intentionally do that.”

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

A judge awarded temporary custody to the girl’s father after Children Services removed the child from her mother last week.

Abbuhl had not been charged with any crime by Thursday.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe says the fundraiser for the girl is no longer active and anyone who donated can request a refund.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest
A woman from Hatley was billed for her COVID-19 vaccination, which vaccine providers are not...
Marathon County woman shares story to warn others not to pay bills for COVID-19 shots
Officers responding to reports of gunfire find 2 dead
Mark Meurette
Former Wausau apartment manager gets 2 years prison, must repay $180K
Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy

Latest News

Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training
Demolition Underway on Wausau Center Mall 5/21/2021
Demolition Underway on Wausau Center Mall 5/21/2021
Middle School Students Get Vaccine 5/21/2021
Middle School Students Get Vaccine 5/21/2021
Dealing with Skin Insecurities 5/21/2021
Dealing with Skin Insecurities 5/21/2021
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry,...
Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors