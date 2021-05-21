Advertisement

Mechanical problem likely cause of fire at Northern Wire

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at Northern Wire plant in Merrill was likely sparked by a mechanical malfunction of plant equipment.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. at 1100 W. Taylor St. The fire department was initially told there was a fire in the plating area of the factory.

Merill Fire Cheif Josh Klug said once on scene, firefighters pulled hoselines and began attacking the fire.  The crew quickly brought the fire under control and limited damage to the machinery involved.  Mutual aid was requested, but most units were canceled once the fire was under control. 

Corning and Pine River Fire Departments assisted on the scene as well as Merrill Police Department.

Klug said while damage was limited to the one piece of machinery, it is unknown how long the plant will be down. No one was injured as result of the fire.

