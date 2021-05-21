Live performances back at Wisconsin Rapids Community Theatre

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The show must go on! This weekend the Wisconsin Rapids Community Theater (WRCT) is having their first live performances in over 15 months.

At the Wisconsin Rapids Community Theatre, the lights are on, and the auditorium won’t be quiet.

They still plan to keep everyone safe with limited capacity, but that’s not stopping them from their excitement.

“Just the energy that comes from the audience makes everything so much better here on the stage,” Actor Jeff Friday said.

Friday is one of the actors in this weekend’s plays, he said acting in front of an audience again is an experience like no other.

“The laughs that you get, the gasps, the sighs, everything is just affirmation of the job that you’re doing on the stage,” Friday said.

“To be able to bring joy to the community again through theatre is something I’ve always loved doing,” Actress Letty Demski said.

Over the past 15 months, the theatre did mostly virtual performances, plays would be videotaped and be made available online.

“We had to get creative immediately as to how we were going to provide entertainment and performing arts to the Wisconsin Rapids Community,” Wisconsin Rapids Community Theatre Executive Director Tim Young said.

But in a January meeting, the board of directors decided that live performances are coming back by May.

“Some people are tip toeing back into large groups, and we understand that so our job is to offer our calendar of events like we always do,” Young said.

Normally, the theatre seats 223 people and now it’s down to just 66. The paper covers represent “ghost seats” paid for by local businesses.

Being back on stage again is a dream come true for everyone.

“We’re having a big sigh of relief and everybody is just took a big breath and ran on stage and got back into it, there’s a lot of great pros around here,” ‘Al was Right’ Director Mike Barrett said.

This weekend will be the first of many performances at the community theatre throughout the year.

‘Al was Right’ will be performed on Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 23 at 2 p.m.

Be sure to follow the link visit to purchase tickets or check schedules.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.