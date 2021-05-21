Former Wausau apartment manager gets 2 years prison, must repay $180K

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The former manager of a Wausau apartment complex will spend two years in prison and will have to repay more than $180,000 in restitution after he was convicted of stealing rent payments.

Mark Meurette, 64, agreed to the terms of a plea deal Thursday. Investigators said Meurette also falsified work hours while working at the Landmark building, which would have paid him nearly $18,000 for hours he did not work. Court documents state, Meurette reported working 8-hour days, but some days only worked 3 hours.

The investigation began in late 2019. Court documents state when questioned, Meurette admitted to taking about $15,000, but stakeholders suspected it was much more.

Meurette had worked at the Landmark for 7-8 years. He is no longer employed at the 100 unit apartment complex.

Prosecutors cited drug use as a motive for the thefts.

Upon his release from prison, he’ll spend five years on extended supervision.

