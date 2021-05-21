First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy on Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend starts out with a warm and humid day on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s. A front will then shift south into the region on Sunday with a good chance of showers and storms. There is a risk of strong storms which could produce gusty winds, hail, and briefly heavy rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

Warm with some sun Saturday, showers and storms on Sunday. (WSAW)

The new work week continues the warm and humid conditions. Partly sunny on Monday with a chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon. High in the low 80s. A cold front is forecast to move our way on Tuesday. Considerable cloudiness with showers and storms likely. There may be some storms that are strong to severe in advance of the frontal passage. Highs Tuesday in the upper 70s.

There is the possibility of a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday or Tuesday, depending on the potential for severe storms. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy and less humid on Wednesday with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 70s. Sun along with some clouds on Thursday with a chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon, with a better chance of storms at night. High in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Warm conditions the next few days. (WSAW)

