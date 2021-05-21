Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy on Saturday

Storms possible on Sunday.
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend starts out with a warm and humid day on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s. A front will then shift south into the region on Sunday with a good chance of showers and storms. There is a risk of strong storms which could produce gusty winds, hail, and briefly heavy rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

Warm with some sun Saturday, showers and storms on Sunday.
Warm with some sun Saturday, showers and storms on Sunday.(WSAW)

The new work week continues the warm and humid conditions. Partly sunny on Monday with a chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon. High in the low 80s. A cold front is forecast to move our way on Tuesday. Considerable cloudiness with showers and storms likely. There may be some storms that are strong to severe in advance of the frontal passage. Highs Tuesday in the upper 70s.

There is the possibility of a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday or Tuesday, depending on the...
There is the possibility of a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday or Tuesday, depending on the potential for severe storms.(WSAW)

Partly cloudy and less humid on Wednesday with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 70s. Sun along with some clouds on Thursday with a chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon, with a better chance of storms at night. High in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Warm conditions the next few days.
Warm conditions the next few days.(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest
A woman from Hatley was billed for her COVID-19 vaccination, which vaccine providers are not...
Marathon County woman shares story to warn others not to pay bills for COVID-19 shots
Officers responding to reports of gunfire find 2 dead
Mark Meurette
Former Wausau apartment manager gets 2 years prison, must repay $180K
Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy

Latest News

Times of showers and a risk of scattered storms into this evening. Some sun, warmer & humid on...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Off and on showers with a risk of storms later this afternoon, some which may be strong.
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
Dew point values in the 60s into the upcoming weekend.
First Alert Weather: Times of showers & storms