Director calls mall’s razing ‘new chapter’ for downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers on 5th Street in Wausau noticed visible progress on the demolition of the Wausau Center Mall Friday morning. Excavators tore down exterior walls of the former Sears location. The store was one of the original anchor stores when the mall opened in 1983 but later closed in 2016.

In an email to subscribers, Chuck Ghidorzi, managing director of Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. said “Wausau Center Mall was a major attraction in downtown Wausau at one time, but today’s deconstruction marks the beginning of a new chapter with a promising future.”

Wausau Opportunity Zone purchased the Wausau Center Mall in February 2020 with funding from the Dwight and Linda Davis Foundation and the Judd S. Alexander Foundation, in partnership with the city.

It will take up to eight weeks for construction crews to remove the buildings and foundations. HOM Furniture and two parking structures will remain, along with the JC Penny building. Currently, JC Penny will remain in place because it’s located above the west parking ramp.

Spectators are asked by the city to practice safety and watch from across the street near the Marathon County Courthouse.

