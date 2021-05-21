Advertisement

Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California

By KEYT staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A brush fire got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.

Intense flames from the Loma fire, which broke out Thursday night, burned on the hillside just below the KEYT newsroom, which has been evacuated.

An anchor opened a back door to show just how close the fire was to the station. The fire quickly grew to 20 acres.

About 50 homes and other buildings were threatened, and at least one home was damaged.

Officials say the brush fire is now 40% contained.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest
A woman from Hatley was billed for her COVID-19 vaccination, which vaccine providers are not...
Marathon County woman shares story to warn others not to pay bills for COVID-19 shots
Officers responding to reports of gunfire find 2 dead
Mark Meurette
Former Wausau apartment manager gets 2 years prison, must repay $180K
Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy

Latest News

Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training
Demolition Underway on Wausau Center Mall 5/21/2021
Demolition Underway on Wausau Center Mall 5/21/2021
Middle School Students Get Vaccine 5/21/2021
Middle School Students Get Vaccine 5/21/2021
Dealing with Skin Insecurities 5/21/2021
Dealing with Skin Insecurities 5/21/2021
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry,...
Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors