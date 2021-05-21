Advertisement

Bridge inspections, maintenance scheduled next week in Marathon, Lincoln counties

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews will be making routine bridge inspections next week in Marathon County that may impact motorists’ commutes.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, drivers will encounter work zones on the Wis. Hwy 153 bridge over the Big Eau Pleine River, west of Mosinee, and Hwy. 153 bridges over the Wisconsin River in Mosinee on Monday, May 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should expect single lane closures.

On Tuesday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be doing work on County Rd. WW over the Wisconsin River in the village of Maine, as well as the East Thomas Street bridge over the Wisconsin River in Wausau. Both projects will require a single lane closure.

Wis. Hwy 29 eastbound and westbound bridges over the Wisconsin River in Rothschild will have single lane closures on Wednesday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews will continue bridge surface repairs on Wis. Hwy 29 eastbound and westbound bridges over 72nd Avenue, 48th Avenue, and Little Rib River in Marathon County on Monday, May 24. Motorists will encounter single lane closures from Monday, May 24 at 7 a.m. through Friday, May 28 at noon.

In Lincoln County, crews will also finish washing bridge decks in on US Hwy 51 southbound over the Wisconsin River on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect single lane closures during that time.

Map of bridge work from Wis. DOT
Map of bridge work from Wis. DOT(Wis. DOT)
Construction projects by the Wis. DOT
Construction projects by the Wis. DOT(Wis. DOT)

