Aspirus Wausau celebrates first 12-15-year-old vaccination

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau is celebrating its first vaccination in the 12-15 year age range. Leif Gardener, a Wausau middle school student, received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday. When the announcement was made that 12-year-olds were eligible for the vaccine, Leif’s mother Megan Malloy set up an appointment.

“She [Leif’s mother] was really excited as soon as it opened up she wanted him to get it. Just to be a little bit safer,” Aspirus Wausau COVID-19 vaccine coordinator Lindsey Brinker said.

Malloy works from home and has had three children who did school virtually this year.

“It was a relief so thankful they opened it up to his age group. He was really excited because it means going back to school and life getting back to normal,” Malloy said.

Like other students, Leif had to adjust to all of the curves COVID-19 threw at him. But now he’s excited to get back to what life used to be.

“I wanted to get outside and do a lot of stuff but I can’t because COVID is out there. But I got my first dose and I’m getting my second one soon,” Leif said.

He has a few weeks before he will be considered “fully vaccinated”, and he’s looking forward to one thing in particular.

“I want to hang out with friends, without the mask especially,” he said.

Malloy emphasizes the decision to vaccinate is up to each family to make.

“I believe it’s the right thing to do, it’s going to keep us safe and get the pandemic over with,” Malloy said.

For people who are looking to get someone vaccinated who is 12-years-old or older, Apsirus says the best way to schedule an appointment is online.

