WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 57: Jordan Zimmermann’s Central Wisconsin Roots Part 2

Auburndale native and former MLB and UW-Stevens Point pitcher Jordan Zimmermann.
Auburndale native and former MLB and UW-Stevens Point pitcher Jordan Zimmermann.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Jordan Zimmermann pitched 13 seasons in the major leagues, establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball during part of that span. But before he took the mound in Washington D.C, Zimmermann started here in Central Wisconsin at Auburndale and UWSP.

In part two of discussing Zimmermann’s career in our area, Matt Infield talks with Zimmermann’s high school coach at Auburndale, Mark Brost. He talked about seeing Zimmermann’s talent in elementary school and how he turned from a catcher to a pitcher in his days at Auburndale.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

