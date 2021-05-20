Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment rate 3-times better than 2020

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9% in April,
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9% in April,(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9% in April, a stark contrast to one year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic gripped the state and the unemployment rate hit levels not seen since the Great Depression.

In April 2020, the first full month that COVID-19 forced closures of many businesses, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 14.1%, more than four times higher than it had been the month before.

In March 2020 unemployment was at 3.1% in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest unemployment numbers Thursday.

It remains below the national average of 6.1%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
New data is painting a picture of the COVID-19 patients Aspirus is seeing system-wide. Photo...
New data shows Aspirus treating mostly unvaccinated, younger COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Bridge inspections, maintenance scheduled next week in Marathon, Lincoln counties
D.C. Everest hires Koleman Schilling as its head girls basketball coach
D.C. Everest hires Koleman Schilling as its head girls basketball coach
Mask Contest Winner Plants Tree 5/20/2021
Mask Contest Winner Plants Tree 5/20/2021
Live Performances Back at WRCT 5/20/2021
Live Performances Back at WRCT 5/20/2021
The show must go on, the Wisconsin Rapids Community Theater (WRCT) is having their first live...
Live performances back at Wisconsin Rapids Community Theatre