Wisconsin Rapids Rafters help raise money for new dog park

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are teaming up with a group in Port Edwards to help raise money for a new dog park.

The dog park that folks used before closed in 2019.

Now the group is looking to raise $30,000 to build a new one.

“We just really want a dog park here. Dogs need the exercise, they need to be able to socialize with their puppy friends,” Friends of Scentrail Bark Community Park Fundraising Committee Chair Jamie Rokus said.

The Friends of Scentrail Bark Community Park has been around for almost two years, they believe a new dog park is a necessity for the area.

“I have a 2-year-old black lab and she is about 6-months-old when the dog park closed in Wisconsin Rapids so she misses all of her dog park friends,” Rokus said.

Rokus said the nearest dog park is about 40 minutes away. To help raise money for the park, the Friends of Scentrail teamed up with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

“I love working with nonprofits just to get them out to the ball park and kind of show the community what they do and this was the perfect opportunity to kind of help them get the word out,” Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Marketing & Public Relations Manager Chloe Devries said.

The fundraiser is a special ticket package, for $20 you get a game ticket, a Rafters baseball hat, a hot dog and a fountain drink.

From each package, $8 goes directly towards building the dog park at Ripple Creek Park.

“It’s an awesome thing that they’re doing and come see some baseball and support them at the same time,” Devries said.

The dog park will be two acres, it’ll have an area for small dogs, large dogs, a trail and a shelter.

The $30,000 will pay for fencing, dog waste stations and benches, which are all necessities for man’s best friend.

“We are very excited to both showcase the dog park, let people know about it and to raise funds for the dog park as well,” Rokus said.

The ticket package fundraiser for the park will take place on Saturday July 10. Follow the link to donate to the cause.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.