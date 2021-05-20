Advertisement

Wausau to host large item drop off recycling event

Wausau large-item drop off file (WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A large item garbage recycling event will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the yard waste site on East Chellis Street in Wausau.

Electronics and appliances will be accepted, but fees may apply. Acceptable items include cabinets, furniture, mattress and toilets. Paints, chemicals and roofing material will not be accepted.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF ACCEPTED ITEMS.

Proof of city of Wausau residency must be shown at drop off-site.

