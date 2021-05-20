Wausau to host large item drop off recycling event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A large item garbage recycling event will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the yard waste site on East Chellis Street in Wausau.

Electronics and appliances will be accepted, but fees may apply. Acceptable items include cabinets, furniture, mattress and toilets. Paints, chemicals and roofing material will not be accepted.

Proof of city of Wausau residency must be shown at drop off-site.

