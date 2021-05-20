DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Merrill woman charged with neglect following the death of her 15-month-old son.

Amber Boyd is charged with child neglect resulting in death after the boy was pronounced dead on Nov. 12, 2020.

Lincoln County District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison said a high bond amount was necessary as Boyd was allegedly leaving the area after learning there was a warrant for her arrest the previous day. Bayne-Allison said the boy’s father, Cody Robertson, 25, was arrested and charged with the same count Wednesday. Bayne-Allison said Robertson placed a call from the jail to Boyd following his own appearance telling her to turn herself in. Law enforcement had been monitoring a location they believed she was staying and arrest her during a traffic stop. Bayne-Allison said she was fleeing the area and was found in the back seat.

He also said in court she was close enough to the courthouse it was realistic for her to walk there to turn herself in.

According to court documents, Boyd called 911 on Nov. 12, 2020 and said her child wasn’t breathing. When paramedics arrived they noted bruising on the 15-month-old and make-up covering scabs and lesions on his body. The autopsy findings noted 70-80 lesions on the boy’s body, but court documents did not state their source or cause. Toxicology showed methamphetamine was in the boy’s system. Lincoln County Coroner Paul Proulx said an official cause of death has not been determined as they are still awaiting full toxicology results.

Boyd, who is currently pregnant, was court-ordered to attend all prenatal doctor appointments as a condition of her bond. Boyd will be released from custody if she is able to post the first $25,000 in cash.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.